Wargames To Go 12 - Hundred Years War

-
Mark JohnsonUnited States
Santa Clarita
CaliforniaThat's a Palm Pilot on the left, and a pink iPod mini on the right. Yes, I've been doing BGTG that long!http://www.WargamesToGo.com
-
Mark Johnson's irregular podcast about small wargames
========================================================
SubscribeBlogGuildContact
Direct download MP3
If you need the feed address, it's http://feeds.feedburner.com/WargamesToGo
Episode geeklist
While living & working in France I tried to do a couple things with this podcast. One was to focus on topics that were most relevant to my new surroundings. The other was to post smaller shows every month. Well, I succeeded at one of those goals. This episode is long overdue, but it's most assuredly about a French topic: the Hundred Years War fought across much of the country against the Kingdom of England during the years 1337-1453.
Over two months ago my assignment in France came to an end, and my wife & I returned to our home in Southern California. It was a wonderful, fantastic experience & opportunity to live over there. I had a day job, sure (one that got pretty intense near the end, which is part of why this episode is late). I had almost all weekends off, though, and we made the most of them. We went on lots of day-trips and a few overnight trips. Lots of them naturally radiated out from Paris where we lived, and that happened to correspond to the "northern theater" for the Hundred Years War. Joan of Arc is a historic figure whose path we crossed more than once. What a perfect topic for an episode! I knew very little about the topic before this exploration, and you know how drawn I am to that aspect of our hobby: learning history through wargames.
As always, the episode is a medley of discussions about the historic period, games I played about, books & movies, and famous sites visited. When another expat wargamer coincidentally tweeted that he was also playing the obscure(?) Against The Odds magazine game about the naval battle that opened the war...the same one I had on my table...I asked him to be my interview subject. Casey Nedry is an American wargamer living in another country, too, only his country is on the opposite side of the world--Japan.
Learning my lesson from the previous episode, I begin this one with a quick summary about the historic event. (In fact, I may later go back to my Spanish Civil War episode and record its own historic intro/overview.) To be honest, I'd feel a little foolish & inadequate doing this about something as well known as the Battle of the Bulge, but perhaps I should try anyway. It's good practice to boil down all of my reading & other research into a few paragraphs, and it helps to catch all of us up to the same understanding. Of course, if you think I've missed something in my overview, please let me know in the comments.
The Hundred Years War was a big deal for western civilization. It took place during (perhaps caused) a societal transformation from warlord-like feudal states and limited warfare into the earliest forms of nationalism and professional armies since the Roman era. It's part of what made England England, and it's definitely what made France France!
Joan of Arc (or Jeanne d'Arc) is a fascinating historic figure all by herself. I admit to having only a vague notion of her before this topic. I think I understood that she was a real person with real facts about her life, not so legendary as...say...Robin Hood. But I didn't really get how much of the exploits in her brief life were definitely documented. That was an eye-opener. At times it felt like our times in 2016-2017 France were crisscrossing those "The Maid of Orléans" nearly six hundred years earlier. Amazing.
-Mark
P.S. If you want to get started on my next topic, it will be the Franco-Prussian War.
Movies
• Henry V (1944) with Laurence Olivier
• Henry V (1989) with Kenneth Branaugh
• The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)
• Joan of Arc (1999)
• Joan of Arc (1948) with Ingrid Bergman
• The Messenger (1999)
• Timeline (2003)
• Black Death (2010)
• Wounded (2011)
Books
• A Distant Mirror by Barbara Tuchman
• The Hundred Years' War 1337-1453 by Anne Curry
• The Hundred Years War by Robin Neillands
Podcast
• A History of Europe, Key Battles
Discussion Threads
• Longbow "technology"
• Political-military strategy of the chevauchée in 100YW
Remember to follow along & chime in on my geeklist/discussion) for all of my 100YW explorations. If you're a wargamer on social media, follow me on Twitter (@WargamesToGo). Feedback is always welcome.
|
|
$24.00
$5.00
$30.00
$25.00
$10.00
$5.00
$5.00
$3.00
|