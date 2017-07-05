|
Summer 1941.
Russia. Hitler prepares for war, lining up allies, a few panzers, Hoepner, Hoth, Guderian and plenty of infantry without actually attacking. I hope the qualitative advantage of MC 202s is enough to tie the air battle. Stalin also bides his time, having seen my disposition he probably wants to redeploy and get a month of good weather safely out of the way. If he can get to winter without losing Moscow he's laughing.
Mediterranean. Rommel has Tobruk closely invested but he's fairly balanced by Auchinlek. The axis control the central med whilst the allies hold the exits. Transports from Southampton escorted by 2 carriers reach Gibraltar unmolested. Supply laden destroyers from Alexandria were bombed en route to Valetta. The old slow battleships of the Meditteranean Fleet including Rodney and Nelson make it in unscathed. I don't fancy a landing in the face of that sort of opposition. Tobruk and Malta garrisons tighten their belts. Axis supplies flood into Crete and Libya. Italy's battle fleet sails for El Alamein.
Britain. 5 u-boats attacked the north atlantic convoys, soon joined by the surface fleet. 2 Hurricanes raided Le Havre but they'd bitten off more than they could chew and flew back to Britain sadly depleted having met all 3 Me109s and 2 Me110s. The Home Fleet boasting 10 battleships lay peacefully at anchor in Scapa Flow. I think he did not wish to incur any losses from the JU88s and He111s massed along the Channel coast. In their turn the luftwaffe wiped out both Hurricanes and weakened the Spitfires reserved for home defence though at considerable cost. Thankfully the Spitfires can't be repaired till Autumn for lack of funds. Kleist and Manstein landed either side of Dover and exploited into London despite its fortification for the moderate price of 1 infantry and Italy's paratroop reduced. Seelowe has gone about as well as could be expected. However, I fear that Britain is too tough to conquer and I've foregone spectacular advances in Russia. In the back of my mind the suspiscion arises that I've just fought very hard to put Panzer Army Thames into a death trap. Its too late to change tack now though.
Reinforcement track.In Autumn the axis will gain 2 fighters and 1 panzer to 1 allied fighter. Not shown here but the US force pool becomes available in winter of course.
Axis force pool. Lots of infantry unbuilt. Those invasion barges didn't come cheap.
Gibraltar and the South Atlantic. Force H includes heavy cruisers and 2 carriers. 2 more carriers and many destroyers guard the South Atlantic against u-boats that never came.
The heavier units of the Kriegsmarine are off adventuring on the wide seas. Meanwhile the far more powerful Regia Marina is bottled up in the med.
Thanks to Jon for a good session.
A well worn, well loved set of counters! Such a great game!
Someone needs to get a new set.
